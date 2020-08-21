Kevin Na hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevin Na had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

Na missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Na's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Na's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Na hit his tee shot 276 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 7 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Na's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.