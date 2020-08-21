  • Strong putting brings Kevin Na a 6-under 65 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na walks in birdie putt on No. 10 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.