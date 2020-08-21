In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round in 4th at 11 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kevin Kisner's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Kisner had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.