In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Mitchell finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Keith Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at even-par for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Mitchell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mitchell's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 11th green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mitchell's 202 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.