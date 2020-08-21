-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Bradley hit his tee shot 319 yards to the native area on the 510-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.