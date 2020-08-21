Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 20th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.