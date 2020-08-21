  • Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.