Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rose hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Rose to even for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rose's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Rose got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Rose's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rose had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rose hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Rose to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.