  • Jordan Spieth finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.