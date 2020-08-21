In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 70th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.