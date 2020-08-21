-
Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Jon Rahm makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Rahm hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Rahm's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
