In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Dahmen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.