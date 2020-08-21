Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Niemann's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 2 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Niemann's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.