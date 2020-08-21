In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Herman finished his round in 115th at 3 over; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Jim Herman's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Herman's 103 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Herman hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Herman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.