In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Kokrak's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Kokrak got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Kokrak hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kokrak had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.