Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 107th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 255 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Day had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

Day hit his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the fairway bunker, and close the hole by hitting his seventh shot to the green to card a quadruple bogey on the 600-yard par-5 16th. This moved Day to 4 over for the day.