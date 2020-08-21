-
J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
