In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ian Poulter hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ian Poulter's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Poulter's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

Poulter hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.