Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 10th, 425-yard par-4, Matsuyama hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to even for the round.

At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 1 under for the round.