Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 421-yard par-4 15th, Norlander went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 second, Norlander hit his 105 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Norlander hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Norlander's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at even for the round.