  • Harry Higgs shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harry Higgs makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs birdies No. 18 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harry Higgs makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.