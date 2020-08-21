In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Higgs's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Higgs hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.