Harris English putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harris English hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Danny Lee; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Harris English hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, English hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, English chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, English chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
