In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 70th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Varner III's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 17th, Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.