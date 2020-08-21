In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round in 121st at 7 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

McDowell hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 first. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McDowell's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, McDowell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, McDowell's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.