Gary Woodland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 18th. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Woodland's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 275 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.