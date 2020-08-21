Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grillo's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 8 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.