Dylan Frittelli putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli birdies No. 4 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 105th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Dylan Frittelli got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
