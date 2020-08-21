Dustin Johnson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Johnson finished his round in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Dustin Johnson had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 41-foot putt for eagle. This put Johnson at 3 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a 281-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 5-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 8 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 10 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Johnson hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 11 under for the round.