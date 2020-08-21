Doc Redman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 114th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Redman chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 235 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 542-yard par-5 second, Redman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his sixth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Redman hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.