Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.