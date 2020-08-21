Danny Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Cameron Davis; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lee at 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.