  • Danny Lee shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Danny Lee makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee birdies No. 10 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Danny Lee makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.