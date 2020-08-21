Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to even for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Berger got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Berger to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Berger's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Berger had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 5 under for the round.