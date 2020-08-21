-
-
Corey Conners delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Corey Conners hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Conners finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Corey Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Conners's 241 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.