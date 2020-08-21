-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 14 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
