Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.