  • Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 14 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.