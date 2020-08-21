In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.