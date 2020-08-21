Charley Hoffman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoffman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.