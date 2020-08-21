-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
-
Round Recaps
THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge highlights
On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman competed in a nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief.
Charley Hoffman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoffman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.