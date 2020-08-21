In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 second, Howell III hit his 208 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Howell III got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Howell III's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Howell III's tee shot went 265 yards to the native area, his second shot went 134 yards to the native area, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.