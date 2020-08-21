Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Ortiz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz's tee shot went 245 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th. This moved Ortiz to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Ortiz hit his 205 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.