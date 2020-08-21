Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale hit his tee shot 304 yards to the native area on the 516-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Tringale's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.