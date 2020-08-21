-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Cameron Smith in the second round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Smith finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Smith's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
