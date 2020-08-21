Cameron Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 1st at 13 under with Scottie Scheffler; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Davis had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

Davis hit his tee at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.