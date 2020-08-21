Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 70th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ tee shot went 241 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Champ hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Champ hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

Champ missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Champ's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.