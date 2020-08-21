Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. An finished his round in 120th at 8 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, An had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.

An hit his tee shot 266 yards to the native area on the 421-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, An chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, An got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left An to 1 under for the round.

An his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, An chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. This moved An to even-par for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 seventh, An got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left An to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, An went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 2 over for the round.