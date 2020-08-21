Bud Cauley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Cauley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Cauley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Cauley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Cauley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Cauley had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.