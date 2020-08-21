In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Watson's 118 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the native area Watson stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.