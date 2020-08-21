  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 2 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.