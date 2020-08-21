Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

DeChambeau his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, DeChambeau had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, DeChambeau's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.