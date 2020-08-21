In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Brice Garnett's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Garnett at 3 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Garnett his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 66 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.