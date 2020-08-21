In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Stuard hit 14 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 77th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Brian Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.