In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Harman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Brian Harman's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 224 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman's tee shot went 272 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Harman's tee shot went 141 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Harman's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Harman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 213-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.