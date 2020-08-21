In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 114th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Gay's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Gay's tee shot went 300 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 199 yards to the native area, his third shot went 16 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gay's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Gay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Gay's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.