In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Todd chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Todd hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Todd had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 5 under for the round.