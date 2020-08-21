-
Brendan Steele putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Brendan Steele missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a 280-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 18-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
