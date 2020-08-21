-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 109th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
Snedeker hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
Snedeker tee shot went 220 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Snedeker's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
